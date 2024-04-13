Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.61

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6122 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.31.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
