Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.61

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6122 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.