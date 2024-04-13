Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0366 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCV opened at $9.62 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

