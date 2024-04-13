Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.