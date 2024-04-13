Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FINS opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $12.55.
