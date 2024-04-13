Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
