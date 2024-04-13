Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Up 303.1% in March

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 303.1% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

RDGL stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Vivos has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vivos Company Profile

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

