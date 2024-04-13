Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Up 291.1% in March

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a growth of 291.1% from the March 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

