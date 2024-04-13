CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.32 and last traded at $61.63. 265,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,868,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

