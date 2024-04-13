Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

