Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.78.

PACB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.5% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

