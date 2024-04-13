Morgan Stanley Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $320.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.17.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.54. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.