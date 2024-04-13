Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after buying an additional 1,135,737 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 68,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.