Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

