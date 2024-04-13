Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

PRGO opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,100.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

