Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

