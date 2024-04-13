TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.31.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.06.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

