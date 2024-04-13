Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $6,070,000. Mayport LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $511.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.44 and its 200 day moving average is $391.91. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.