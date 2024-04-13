Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,477 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
VMBS stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.04.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
