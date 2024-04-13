Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 597,846 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

ORCL opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

