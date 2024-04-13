Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $133.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

