Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.