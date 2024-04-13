Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,666,000 after purchasing an additional 751,157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

