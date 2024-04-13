Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,292,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1998 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

