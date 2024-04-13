Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.00.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

