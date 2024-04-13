Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,507 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

