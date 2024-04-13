Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5293 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Verbund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.07.
Verbund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verbund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.