Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Renasant by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renasant

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.