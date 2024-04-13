Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODO opened at $19.84 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

