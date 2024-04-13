Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Acquires 328 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WD-40 Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $236.29 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $175.79 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of -0.06.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.