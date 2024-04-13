Stellantis Declares Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Stellantis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Transactions at Stellantis
In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.