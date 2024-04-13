Stellantis Declares Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.147 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 616.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

