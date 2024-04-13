Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

