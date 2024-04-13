CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

