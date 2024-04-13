Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

