Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

