Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

