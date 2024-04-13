Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

