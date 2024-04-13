Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.59. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.22.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.