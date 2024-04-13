GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

