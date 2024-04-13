The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GLU opened at $13.57 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Stories

