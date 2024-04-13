Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 8.3 %
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
