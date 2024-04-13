Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

