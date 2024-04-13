Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,169.07% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

