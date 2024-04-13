Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.19. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after buying an additional 209,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.