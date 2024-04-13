Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Evotec

Evotec stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Evotec has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

