Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.91.

MBLY opened at $31.72 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

