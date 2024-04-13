MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0061

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $19.97 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0060823 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

