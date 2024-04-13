PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0019

PotCoin (POT) traded up 67.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 64.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $133.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00127382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

