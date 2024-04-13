DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $211.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $203.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

