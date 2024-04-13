Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.