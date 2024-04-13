Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,444 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,378,065,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock valued at $956,514,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

