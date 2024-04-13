Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DVN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

