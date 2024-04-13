Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.